Fani-Kayode reacts to Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the death sentence given to Maryam Sanda, the woman who stabbed to death, her ex-husband, Bilyaminu, son of a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Haliru Bello.

We had reported that an FCT High Court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging after finding her guilty of murder.

Delivering judgment on the matter, Justice Yusuf Halilu, convicted her on circumstantial evidence.

The police accused Sanda of stabbing her husband with a broken bottle at about 3:50 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2017.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode described the incident as a ‘tragedy.

He wrote on Twitter, ”First the wife stabs the husband to death in a fit of jealous rage and now she has been sentenced to death by hanging.

”This is so sad! Who will take care of their children now? What a tragedy” For a better society

