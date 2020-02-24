Famous Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu refutes on being sick, in need of money

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has opened up on a viral reports that he is sick and in need of money and prayer to aid his recovery.

Few days ago, a photo of a frail looking Chiwetalu Agu surfaced on the internet, with his numerous fans in Ghana and Nigeria questioning what could be wrong with him.

But Agu, on his Instagram page rubbished such report, saying that he is hale and hearty.

He urged his teeming fans to disregard any foolish Facebook post by anybody that he was sick and in need of money.

According to him, he is in perfect condition and did not need the help of anybody.

“Good morning my people ❤️ Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfect good health condition.

“I will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK,” he said.

