Famous actor, Tom Hanks, wife test positive for Coronavirus

Popular American actor, Tom Hanks and wife, Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The couple were tested and confirmed positive in a post the Oscar-award winning actor shared on his Instagram page.

They are expected to spend time in isolation henceforth.

Before now, they had been on the Gold Coast, where Hanks was shooting a film about the life of Elvis Presley.

On his Instagram page, Hanks wrote: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that come and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive”.

DAILY CHAMPION reports that the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday officially declared the COVID-19 as a global pandemic as death toll rises outside China with Italy having over 600 deaths.

