Fallout of lockdown: police arrests two suspects for defiling minors

The 27-year-old suspect was said to have lured his victim, an indigene of same village with a false information that her father asked him to bring her to the abandoned Oba airport site.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed said that on arrival at the scene, the suspect allegedly brought out a knife and forcefully had sex with the victim.

The statement partly read, “It would be recalled that on the 18/3/2020 at about 11am, a 16 years old girl from Okpuno-umuogali village, Oba was allegegly defiled by one Emeka Ogbukaifedi’ m’ aged 27 years of Okpuno-Umuogali village,Oba in Idemil South LGA of Anambra State.

“Victim further alleged that suspect also tore her pant and took them away to unknown destination. Police detectives attached to Oba Division visited the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital for medical examination”

He said that the suspected was arrested by the Police on the 3/4/2020 in his hideout following a tip off.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old girl has been allegedly abducted and defiled by one Monday Okeke, an indigene of Izzi in Ebonyi State and defiled for three days.

According to Mohammed, the suspect, a tricycle rider (KEKE Napep) held the victim hostage for three days before she regained her freedom.

He said that the victim was rushed to General hospital Enugwu-ukwu for medical examination where penetration was confirmed.

The police spokesman said that the 28-year-old suspect who has been arrested voluntarily confessed to the crime.

He also said that the state Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang has directed that all the cases be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution .