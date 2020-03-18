Factional Edo APC celebrates Oshiomhole victory at A’court

The Edo State All Progressives Congress, on Tuesday, described the nullification of the suspension of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Appeal Court in Abuja as the triumph of light over darkness.

Addressing journalists at his campaign office in Benin, former deputy governor to Oshiomhole, Dr Pius Odubu, who is also an aspirant in the September governorship election, said the Monday judgment of the Appeal Court in Abuja, would linger in their memory as a day of victory and justice.

“It is also a moment of sober reflection for us in Edo State APC as we remember the unwholesome role played by the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in the failed attempt to remove our National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, his benefactor,” Odubu said.

Responding, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, dismissed Odubu’s claims.

In his speech titled, ‘Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s triumph at the Court of Appeal: A victory for all the APC members and Democracy,’ Odubu said, “It (crisis) started with the illegal midnight inauguration of the 17th of June, 2019, where majority of our honourable members-elect were excluded from inauguration and, to date, they have not been inaugurated.”

He accused Obaseki of being behind the harassment and attack on party members who were not disposed to his second-term bid.

He stated that the last straw was Obaseki’s “failed attempt” to remove Oshiomhole from office.

But Osagie accused Odubu of sabotaging the peace efforts by the APC governors and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

The governor’s spokesman, in a statement, challenged Oshiomhole to publicly denounce Odubu’s attacks on Obaseki, in the spirit of the peace efforts by the President and the party, as the governorship aspirant was a “known frontline speaker” for the APC chairman during the crisis that preceded the current peace initiative.

Osagie said, “It is unfortunate that less than 24 hours after a reconciliation is being forged around the consultations between President Muhammadu Buhari and all the governors elected under the APC, including Governor Godwin Obaseki, Dr Pius Odubu, a frontrunner in the factionalisation of the APC in Edo State, under the supervision of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has kicked off personal attacks on Governor Obaseki.”

