Facebook launches coronavirus information centre in Nigeria, 16 Others

Facebook is expanding its Coronavirus Information Centre to 17 more countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria.

The Information Centres form part of Facebook’s effort to help the global fight against COVID-19 by providing people with the latest news and information from trusted health authorities as well as resources and tips to stay healthy and support their family and community.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Centre is featured at the top of News Feed, that provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus.

It includes real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organization, as well as helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Facebook users can opt in to follow the centre to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities.

The centre has already launched in South Africa, and will now be expanded to the following new sub – Saharan African markets: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Chad and Côte d’Ivoire.

Others include; Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Seychelles, The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Togo.

Kojo Boakye, Facebook’s Head of Public Policy, Africa, comments about the expansion; “We’ve built the information centres, in collaboration with national health partners, to ensure that people can get access to information from trusted health sources.

“The launch of the COVID-19 Information Centre on Facebook in more than 17 countries across sub-Saharan Africa aligns with our commitment to making accurate, timely information about the pandemic accessible to all communities.”

