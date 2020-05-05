Face mask defaulters risk quarantine in Isolation Centre – Delta Govt

Delta State Government has warned that anyone seen in public without face mask would be taken to any of the Isolation Centres in the state.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known in Asaba on Monday and said that the measure was part of the resolutions reached at a meeting of the Technical Committee for the Prevention of Covid-19 in Delta.

According to Aniagwu who briefed the media at the end of the meeting, relaxing the lockdown for economic reasons should not jeopardize the safety of the people.

He said that the compulsory use of face mask by all individuals appearing in public has commenced across the state, and that persons seen in public without the mask would be taken straight to the isolation centre, “because it will mean that you have the virus and want to infect others’’.

“Anybody seen in a tricycle, `Okada’ or taxi without face mask will lead to the impounding of the tricyle, okada or taxi, and any business centre that attends to a customer who is not putting on face mask risks being closed permanently.

“The Technical Committee for the Prevention of Covid-19 in Delta met this afternoon and the meeting was presided by our Governor, and at the meeting, it was resolved that all health workers involved in the management of Covid-19 will receive their allowances before the end of the week. Also, other support staff involved in the management of Covid-19 in the health sector will also be insured,” Aniagwu said.

He restated that the period of the curfew in the state remained between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., and reaffirmed that no vehicle would be allowed into the State during the period, irrespective of the consignment being conveyed.

“We have created more mobile courts for the issue of adjudication for those persons who will not obey the law, because as a government, we are committed to applying preventive approach in tackling Covid-19.

“As a government, we have the responsibility to protect our people and the use of face mask which must be worn properly to cover the mouth and nose must be implemented, and we must also know that there is no alternative to social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and avoid touching of eyes, mouth and ears.

“We should adopt the mentality that every other person is a potential risk; assume that the other person is a carrier for you not to get close,” Aniagwu said and urged residents to heed government’s regulations on the management of the pandemic.

For a better society

Total Views: 64 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

