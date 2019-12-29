Exploit Agriculture, Stop Complaining – Don

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Provost of the college of Agriculture, Osun State University, Prof. Kehinde Adetunji Lawrence has called on Institutions, farmers and Nigerians to exploit business and job opportunities in the agricultural value chain to achieve a paradigm shift in the sector.

The Don gave the advice at A-Day visitation cum training of students of college of Agriculture, Osun State University at Mazota Farm and Agric-Academy, Osogbo, the state capital of Osun State, last week.

In his remarks, Prof Kehinde said the college of Agriculture will consider the unique areas of collaborations in enterprises not currently on the teaching and research farm of the university.

The agriculture expert on his move to partner the college with Mazota Farms and Agric-Academy in business stressed that the institution will particularly approach the area of Geese, Duck, and Guinea fowl production.

He said, “The team from the university has been able to see the combination of different species of animals and crops incorporated together in a simple teaching facility. It is quite a good and unique training concept.

The college will consider unique areas of collaboration in enterprise not currently on the teaching and research farm of the university particularly in the area of Geese, Duck and Guinea fowl production”.

The Agric-Academy has over 20 different animals, 30 different crops and 45 different horticultural plants for the purpose of excursion, training and research; it is undoubtedly the first of its kind in Nigeria.

While speaking, the director of Mazota Farm and Agric-Academy, Olaide Ajibola divulged that the motive behind the Academy is to become “a great agent in ending hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture in Nigeria; the second of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He urged youths and especially graduates to rise above the present situation in the country to make life better for themselves despite the much complained about the failure of the political class.

“We were known for farming, the graduate should stop complaining about unemployment, our nature has bestowed on us a good soil and favourable climate. So let us make use of it to banish hunger, unemployment and make ourselves a good life,” he said.

The young entrepreneur furthered “the Nigerian education system, her economy and the fate of youth and graduates are three parallel lines whose probability of meeting is unfortunately zero. It is therefore of great importance for the youth or undergraduates to rise above this and tap God’s own resources around us, as all of us cannot tap from the nation’s wealth of crude oil.”

