Excitement in Imo as Uzodinma doles out cars, promises Housing Loans to workers

Governor Hope Uzodinma Tuesday distributed brand new vehicles to Permanent Secretaries in Imo State in fulfillment of his pledge to restore the morale of Civil Servants during his visit to the Secretariat a few days ago.

Governor Uzodinma, while delivering the cars at the Government House said “this is a new dawn, a new chapter and a new Imo” that he promised.

He noted that the gesture is in line with his promise to motivate the Civil Servants by providing them with necessary tools to boost efficiency at work.

The Governor said: “The Permanent Secretaries who are the administrative heads are naturally the first beneficiaries of these programmes designed to motivate workers.” He then proceeded to hand over the keys of 18 (eighteen) brand new salon vehicles to the Head of Service, Dr. Camilus Iwuagwu.

Governor Uzodinma who restated his resolve to make Imo a model state announced other incentives for Imo workers including car loans and housing schemes.

The Governor further stated that plans are in top gear for a Staff Transit programme for junior Civil Servants at subsidized cost for ease of transportation.

“The Secretary to the State Government will be liaising with the Head of Service to work out a staff transit programme for junior workers in the civil service. The programme will ensure that junior workers are picked from, and dropped at designated locations at subsidized cost”, he said.

Responding, an excited Head of Service, Dr. Camilus Iwuagwu, on behalf of the Body of Permanent Secretaries expressed appreciation to the governor and pledged to double their efforts towards realizing the ‘3R; mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery of the administration of Governor Uzodinma.

Dr. Iwuagwu reiterated his earlier pledge on behalf of the civil Servants that increased productivity was necessary as government needs resources to meet the demands of the workers.

He promised that the workers will not only be loyal to the government, but work in tandem for the good of Imo State.