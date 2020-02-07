Ex-Taraba Gov., Nyame to remain in prison as S’Court makes final ruling

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and 12-year imprisonment handed to the former Governor of Taraba State, Reverend Jolly Nyame by the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

We recalls that the Court of Appeal in a judgement on November 16, 2018 upheld Nyame’s conviction.

But a five-man panel of the Supreme Court in a judgement on Friday upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The panel, however, set aside a section of the judgement which imposed millions of naira fines on the ex-Governor.

Giving the reason for the judgement, Justice Amina Augie, said the Court of Appeal imposed fine without any prompting by either of the parties to the case.

With the latest judgement by the Supreme Court, the former governor who is already incarcerated will continue to serve the remaining part of his sentence in prison.

For a better society

Total Views: 85 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

