Ex-OSOPADEC Chair, Omojuwa dies at 64

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

The former Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Devolopment Commission(OSOPADEC),Otunba Adewale Omojuwa is dead.

Omojuwa,a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo state and State Co-ordinator of Jimi Odimayo Campaign Organisation(JOCO)at the early hour of Saturday after a brief illness.

He hailed from Ugbo, in Ilaje Council Area of Ondo State and was installed the Adotolugbo of Ugbo and Otunba of Ifetedo in Ife South council area of Osun state.

A statement from JOCO’s Central Committee described Omojuwa as an astute and versatile politician and farmer,stressing that he would be proudly remembered as the best man that ever ran the affairs of the intervention programme, OSOPADEC.

According to JOCO” Indeed, this is our period of grieve as members of CWC of Jimi Odimayo Campaign Organisation, but we took solace in the fact that Otunba Omojuwa lived a fulfilled life and served humanity to the best of his ability, and he touched many lives positively in several fields of human endeavours.

” His last wish and aspiration to see a better developed Ondo State beyond 2020 in Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo as elected governor of the Sunshine State as from February 24, 2021 will be vigorously pursued and we shall come out victorious in the October 10, 2020 Election, in his honour.

“We also send our condolences to his immediate family, our principal and governorship aspirant, Omo’ba Jimi Odimayo, the entire people of Ilaje local government and Ondo State in general.

For a better society

Total Views: 107 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

