Ex-Ondo Council Chairman, Olu Mafo dies at 86

The Patriarch of Mafo family of Aheri kingdom in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state, Prince Olukunle Adebowale Mafo, is dead.

A statement signed by a member of the family and former Commissioner for Information in the state, Prince John Ola Mafo, said: “With total submission to the will of God and a sense of irreparable loss, the Molutehin Mafo Royal Family of Aheri Kingdom in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, announces the passage of our patriarch and family Prince Olukunle Mafo”.

According to the statement, the deceased, a London-trained lawyer and seasoned politician exited to the great beyond in the early hours of Tuesday, May,19 after a brief illness.

It said: “A brilliant and fearless advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Prince Mafo was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1974 on his return to the country after a brief practice in the UK.Given his love for the people, he went into national politics from 1976 and remained in active politics until towards the end of his illustrious life.

“He was elected the pioneer Executive Chairman of the defunct Ilaje/Ese-Odo Local Government in 1977,where he served until 1978.His next point of service as a man of the people was the Old Ondo State House of Assembly, where he represented the people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo Constituency 1,from 1979 to 1983.

“Late Mafo not only the Parliamentary Secretary of the Assembly, he was also the loudest voice of reasoning in the hallowed chamber, still highly committed to serving the people, he was elected to the National Assembly in the Fourth Republic, serving the people of Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives until 2003.

“Following his unsuccessful bid to cross to the Red Chamber in year 2003 and in view of his colourful and productive representation of his people in the Green Chamber, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him his Special Assistant to the National Assembly, where he served meritoriously from 2003 to 2007

“His last major point of service was his appointment as a member of the Presidential Monitoring Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), under the administration of Presidents Umaru Ya’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, where he also rendered glorious service to his fatherland.

“With his passage at 86, Prince Mafo left behind an enviable record of noble service at local, state and national levels. It would be difficult for the people of Aheri especially, Ilaje land in particular and Ondo State in general to forget or replace him”.

