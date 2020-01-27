Ex-NBA superstar, Kobe Bryant, dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend, has died in a helicopter crash.The accident occurred in Calabasas on Sunday, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down and fire broke out.

Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe, who used a helicopter to travel for years, was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper.

KB is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Kobe won five NBA championships and the 2008 MVP Award with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his final game

The Lakers retired both of Kobe’s jerseys, number 8 and 24, the only player in team history to receive that honor.

Kobe won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball,” in 2018.

