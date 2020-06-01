Ex-boyfriend to new wife of Customs CG demands refund of spendings during relationship

Ex-boyfriend to new wife of Customs Comptroller-General Hammed Ali, has demanded for refund of what he termed monies spent on during their relationship.

Zubairu Dalhatu Malamai in a letter to Zainab through his lawyer, described her as a “cheat”, stressing that within the last three years that he dated her, he spent over N9m on her believing that they were going to get married and live as couple.

According to Malamai, the money was spent in form of opening a business for Zainab and taking care of her and other things around her.

The letter reads in part, “We are solicitors to Zubairu Dalhatu Malamai of No. 224 Durumin Zungura Kano Municipal, Kano State, hereinafter referred to as “our client” on whose instructions we write you.

“Our brief as disclosed to us is that for over three years, you have been in a relationship with our client where he has invested so much in your life, future and business when you consistently promised to marry him, even though you knew deep down in your heart you were deceiving our client but you allowed him to continuously spend money and resources on you while he was in the belief that he was doing that to his future wife.

“Be that as it may, we have our client’s brief that you have decided to pick another man for yourself as husband and while our client congratulate you in your new home, we have our client’s instructions to also disclose his displeasure over your reaction few days before your new marriage by taking an unnecessary fight with him, thereby insulting and calling him all kinds of names and your claims that he calculate all you have collected from him, both as loans, investments and trip tickets so you can pay him as you are no longer in his life.

“In view of the above, we have our client’s instruction to demand from you the following:

“a. The sum of N2,778,207 only being the sum for travel tickets for KSA on 20th March to 5th April 2018, UAE on 17th February to 27th February 2019, PRC April 2019, UAE on 13th June to 19th June, 2019, UAE on 5th July to 10th July 2019, UAE on 30 September to 13th October 2019, UK on 18th January to 23rd January 2020, UAE on 24th January to 25th January 2020.

“b. N1.5m loan for your investment,

“c. N200,000, only, paid for you on behalf of Dan Tsanyawa.

“d. N450,000, only, for clothing business at US.

“e. N280,000, only, for shop rent at Haneefa Plaza on Court Road.

“f. N350,000, only, you borrowed to give your father.

“g. N350,000, only, house rent refund.

“h. N300,000, only, you collected as loan which you paid for your vails.

“l. N360,000, only, for your China trip.

“j. N500,000, only, you collected for your car purchase.

“k. N250,000, only, for all chinchin investment.”

Other things demanded to be returned made by the lawyer on behalf of the ex-boyfriend to the NCS boss’ new wife, includes; “N1, 763,000 only for LEFE clothes, six Abayas, which you took out of the 12 Abayas that were sewed.

“Company ID cards in the name of Zainab Abdullahi Yahaya, Fatima Abdullahi Muhammed and Adnan Abdullahi Yahaya,

“Company HP laptop given to you, company HP laptop given to Adnan Abdullahi Yahaya, company uniform given to you, a pair of shoe, one set of luggage (5 pieces), one piece of Samsonite luggage, car number plate bearing Bichi Local Government.

“In view of the above, we have our client’s instructions to demand from you and we hereby demand from you the immediate payment of the sum of N9,081,207 only.

“Failure to heed to same shall leave us with no other option than to proceed with legal action to recover the said sum. Your choice in this matter is our preference,” the letter concluded.

~Courtesy, TheCable

