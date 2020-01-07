Equity market: UBA, Zenith, First Bank Tuesday led actively traded stock

Bank stocks Tuesday, attracted significant trades on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as UBA, Zenith Bank, First Bank, Access Bank and First City Monument (FCMB) led the pack of most active traded stock having traded 245.87 million units of shares at N2.81 billion.

The stock market traded bullish as the major performance the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.9per cent to close at 27,586.93 index points. The Equity market capitalisation closed at N13.316 trillion with trades in 446.4 million units of shares at N5.82 billion across 5,727 deals.

UBA was mostly traded today, trading 86.78 million shares valued at N709.37 million across 596 deals, Zenith bank plc trade 73.2 million units of shares at N1.51 billion across 934 deals.

Meanwhile, First Bank Holding traded in 34.7 million units of shares at N240.98 million across 408 deals as Access bank traded 27.4 million shares at N297.4 million across 357 deals while FCMB capped the list with trades in 23.7 million shares at N48.89 million across 195 deals.

Fidson Healthcare led the gainers’ list as it recorded a 9.8per cent increase to close at N2.8 followed by PZ Cussons, which also gained 9.8per cent to close at N5.6. Unity Bank gained 9.59per cent to close at N0.8. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance gained 9.09per cent to close at N0.36 while Cornerstone Insurance rounded off the list with 8.62per cent gain to close at N0.63.

NCR Nigeria Plc was the worst-performing stock today, having shed 10per cent of its stock value to close at N4.05 followed by Livestock Feeds, which lost 8per cent to close at N0.46. Courteville dipped by 7.69per cent to close at N0.24, Forte Oil lost 6.11per cent to close at N16.9 while Jaiz Bank rounded off the list with 4.41per cent loss to close at N0.65.

