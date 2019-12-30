Equity market: Transcorp, GTB lead actively traded stocks Monday

Market indicators on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Monday grew by 0.73per cent to close at 26,609.34 index points.

The equity market gained N83.11 billion to close at N12.846 trillion, indicating 0.65per cent increase compared to N12.762 trillion recorded last Friday.

The stock market recorded 3,212 deals today, attracted trades of 382.81 million shares valued at N7.186 billion

Transcorp Plc, GT Bank, Access Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank Plc all attracted massive trades to rank as the most actively traded stocks on the bourse.

Transnational Corporation was the most actively traded stock, having traded 138.9 million units of shares valued at N137.3 million across 81 deals followed by GT bank, which traded in 48.4 million units of shares at N1.4 billion across 149 deals.

Access Bank attracted trades in 45.02 million units of shares valued at N437.6 million across 245 deals. UBA traded 39.3 million shares valued at N280.5 million across 217 deals while Zenith Bank capped the list with trades in 34.7 million units of shares at N640.8 million 469 across

On the gainers list, Eterna Plc, NEM Insurance and Union Diagnostic Plc topped the list, with all gaining 10per cent on to close at N3.3, N2.42 and N0.22 respectively.

UACN Property gained 9.78per cent to close at N1.01 while Wema Bank Plc rounded off the list with 9.38per cent gain to close at N0.7.

C & I Leasing Plc shed 10per cent of its stock value to close at N5.4 being the worst-performing stock on the floor of the stock market today. Learn Africa Plc followed with 9.6per cent loss to close at N1.13. Union Bank shed 9.56per cent to close at N6.15 and Unity Bank also dipped 8.33per cent to close at N0.66 while Trans-Nationwide Express rounded off the list with 8per cent loss to close at N0.92.

