Equity market sustains bearish trend, sheds N133bn

COMFORT EKELEME

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday sustained declined profile following loses recorded by some capitalised company, dropping by N133 billion.​

​ Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities fell by 1.06 per cent to N12.349 trillion from N12.482 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also dropped by 234.93 basis points or 1.06 per cent to 23695.90 points from 23950.83 points traded on Monday. Investors traded 155.746 million shares valued at N1.675 billion in 4005 deals against 207.249 million shares cost N1.776 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4460 deals.

​ A review of transactions showed that​ C& I Leasing led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N0.30 kobo to close at N510.00, Eterna Plc followed with a gain of N0.22 kobo to close at N2.55 kobo, MPF Micro Finance Bank gained N0.12 kobo to close at N1.35 kobo, May and Baker Nigeria PLC added N0.10 kobo to close at N2.68 kobo, Neimeth Pharmaceutical gained N0.06 kobo to close at N0.66 kobo

On the contrary, Dangote Cement topped losers chart dropping by N6.50 kobo to close at N143.50 kobo, MTN Nigeria Communications PLC trailed with a loss of N0.40 kobo to close at N111.60 kobo, BUA Cement down by N0.30 kobo to close at N31.60 kobo, Caverton fell by N0.27 kobo to close at N2.43 kobo, Arbico dipped by N0.25 kobo to close at N2.32 kobo​

The result further showed that FBNholdings PLC was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 27.845 million shares valued at N133.591 million, UAC of Nigeria followed with account of 16.620 million shares valued at N114.709 million, Guaranty Trust Bank traded 14.970 million shares cost N314.694 million, Zenith Bank traded 9.172 million shares cost N138.342 million, Mutual Benefits sold a total of 8.053 million shares valued at N1.610 billion

