Equity market remains high, gains N375b

COMFORT EKELEME

Transactions on the floor of ​ the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday continued in growth trend, ​ appreciating by N375 billion.​

Also, Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 3.12 per cent to N12.408 trillion from N12.033 trillion reported on Monday.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated by 719.95 basis points to 23809.31 points from 23089.86 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 345.175 million shares valued at N4.252 billion in 4689 deals against 249.859 million shares cost N2.396 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 6538 deals..

An analysis of the transactions showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining N54.80 kobo to close at N975.00, Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N13.00 to close at N143.00, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc added N4.00 to close at N120.00, Zenith Bank Plc appreciated by N0.50 kobo to close at N14.85 kobo while Lafarge Wapco increased by N0.40 kobo to close at N10.70 kobo.

On the contrary, ​ Flour Mills Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, failing by N1.25 kobo to close at N19.75 kobo, BUA Cement trailed with a loss of N0.80 kobo to close at N31.80 kobo, May and Baker Nigeria Plc declined by N0.27 kobo to close at N2.43 kobo, NPF Micro Finance Bank Plc down by N0.12 kobo to close at N1.13 kobo while Linkage Insurance dropped by N0.05 kobo to close at N0.48 kobo.The trading activities further showed that

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging ​ 54.287 million shares valued at N1.140 billion, Mutual Benefit followed with account of 41.785 million shares worth N9.021 million, ​ Zenith Bank Plc traded 40.312 million shares cost N591.009 million, Sterling Bank sold a total of 30.791 million shares valued at N37.638 million while Access Bank traded 28.781 million shares cost N177.918 million.

