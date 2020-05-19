Equity market on growth profile , gains N136bn

COMFORT EKELEME

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange ​ Tuesday continued in growth profile, appreciating by N136 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.09 per cent to N12.613 trillion from N12.477 trillion reported Monday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 261.12 basis points to 24202.86 points from 23941.75 points traded on Monday.​

Investors traded 339.756 million shares valued at N3.921 billion in 4784 deals against 331.001 million shares worth N2.929 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 5544 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day showed that Okomuoil Palm led gainers table, increasing by N5.85 kobo to close at N64.40 kobo, Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N4.00 to close at N147.50 kobo, Presco Plc added N1.45 kobo to close at N41.50 kobo, Unilever Nigeria Plc gained N1.35 kobo to close at N15.05 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank increased by N0.55 kobo to close at N23.30 kobo.

On the contrary, International Breweries topped losers chart, dropping by N0.15 kobo to close at N4.85 kobo, Nahco trailed with a loss of N0.11 kobo to close at N2.33 kobo, Lafarge Wapco down by N0.05 kobo to close at N11.30 kobo, Lasaco Insurance dipped by N0.02 kobo to close at N0.23 kobo while Fidson Healthcare fell by N0.01 kobo to close at N3.10 kobo.

The trading activities during the day revealed that Access Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 80.649 million shares valued at N545.806 million, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc followed with ​ account of 41.887 million shares valued at N971.996 million, Zenith Bank Plc traded 39.872 million shares worth N628.857 million, FBNHoldings exchanged 33.872 million shares cost N169.289 million while Lasaco Insurance traded 19.746 million shares valued at ​ N4.631 million.

