Equity market: Omordion says positive sentiments‘ll rule market June

COMFORT EKELEME,Asst Business Editor

As the month of June is gradually unfolding with COVID-19 Pandemic still ravaging economies of the world, operators in the Nigerian capital market are of the view that the outlook for June remains mixed and dicey.

There is however positive sentiment and strong momentum as the market expects the economic recovery to start, helped by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) sustained intervention in the forex market.

Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Limited, Ambrose Omordion maintained that with the Nigerian banks implementing the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) cuts will help to boost liquidity and confidence in the economy and market, which he said is expected to impact business activities in the second half of the year.

He said relative low price after the second quarter numbers, may trigger more demand for stocks, advising investors to invest wisely, using chart patterns, earnings released date and sentiment reports, when taking decisions.

“Managing risk and protecting capital at this point is very important, so you can determine when to buy or sell, by watching the stocks and the market, using technical analysis. Let numbers released by companies guide your decision and time to stay in that position.

“Being the last month of the second quarter of the year, activities are likely to pick up as investors reposition for second quarter earnings season and second half of the year.

While advicing investors on how to invest this month, Omordion said, “With the market’s phase changing, it is time to combine fundamentals and technical tools to make decisions by knowing the support and resistance levels to reposition or exit any position.

According to him, the outlook for the global economy and market remains unstable as the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic wreaked the world economy and deepened debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio of many nations. “There are also factors such as political uncertainties and low crude oil prices, despite the recovery which is being threatened by the ongoing cold war between US and China.

“With the gradual easing of the global lockdown people are returning to the streets and factories reopening to give direction as technology industry operators take advantage of the scenario to lunch new products and services.

“Back home, and with the intervention funds and stimulus packages of government and the CBN aimed at quickening economic recovery in the months and quarters ahead, we expect oil price rebound to be sustained. There is also need for effective use of borrowed funds as the government, amidst international and local donations at this period to mitigate the impact and complement the CBN’s effort to boost productivity, create employment and trigger recovery.

“Reasons for this are not far-fetched, given the impact of the lockdown and insecurity in the coming months, especially now that the cut in MPR will make more funds available to private sector at a cheaper cost to drive their businesses and boost economic activities that supports earnings power of the people.

“In June, we expect inflation rate for May will be released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and may likely rise further despite being the harvesting season due the high cost of transporting goods and services, just like the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) could remain low with the economy still struggling to find direction after lockdown,” he said.

Speaking further, he noted that the March year-end accounts are expected to strengthen market fundamentals, but said with the unfolding events and economic realities, most of the expected full-year results will be mixed as second quarter earnings reports will further confirm state of listed companies and business environments.

“Traders and investors who understand the importance of combining fundamentals and technical analysis in making equity investment decisions should take this opportunity of a pullback to position in some sectors for short, medium and long term gains. This is especially in the banking sector after price correction, healthcare, Telecoms agribusiness, and services sector, undervalued consumer goods after a carefully study of the recent price patterns and fundamental data available to the market,” he stated.

For a better society

Total Views: 54 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

