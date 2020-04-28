Equity market maintsins bullish runs, gains N58b

Investment ​ in the nation’s equity market yesterday remained bullish, appreciating by N58 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.49 per cent to N11.844 trillion from N11.786 trillion reported the previous day.​

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 111.59 basis points to 22727.87 points from 22616.28 points traded on Monday.

Investors during the day traded 266.627 million shares worth N2.752 billion in 4259 deals against 108.120 million shares valued at N1.332 billion exchanged hands the previous day at 3354 deals.

An analysis of the trading activities showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table , growing by N10.20 kobo to close at N920.20 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of N1.00 to close at N21.00, Zenith Bank Plc added N0.65 kobo to close at N14.85 kobo, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc gained N0.45 kobo to close at N12.45 kobo while FCMB group added N0.10 kobo to close at N1.70 kobo.

On the contrary, Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by N0.50 kobo to close at N10.50 kobo, Wapco trailed with a loss of N0.25 kobo to close at N11.20 kobo, Africa Prudential down by N0.22 kobo to close at N3.48 kobo, International Breweries fell by N0.20 kobo to close at N4.60 kobo while Caverton declined by N0.12 kobo to close at N2.35 kobo.

The result further showed that United Bank for Africa was the most active stock for the day exchanging 48.830 million shares worth N290.170 million, FBNHoldings follwed with account of 39.121 million shares valued at N172.736 million, Access Bank traded 34.050 million shares cost N213.750 million, Zenith Bank sold a total of 27.046 million shares cost N395.090 million while FCMB group traded 23.692 million shares valued at N38.175 million.

