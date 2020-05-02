Equity market: Investors traded N9.892bn this week

The market opened for four trading days this week as the federal government declared Friday 1st May 2020 a Public Holiday to commemorate the 2020 Workers Day celebration.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.012 billion shares worth N9.892 billion in 17,023 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in contrast to a total of 1.195 billion shares valued at N13.979 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,591 deals.

The financial services industry led the activity chart with 809.957 million shares valued at N5.666 billion traded in 9,533 deals; thus contributing 80.06per cent and 57.28pee cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial goods industry followed with 47.884 million shares worth N1.681 billion in 1,920 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 46.627 million shares worth N86.349 million in 550 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Access Bank Plc. accounted for 414.588 million shares worth N2.290 billion in 3,189 deals, contributing 40.98pee cent and 23.15per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On the gainers list, Ardova Plc led gainers table during the day appreciating by 20.94 per cent or N2.00 to close at N11.55 kobo, Lasaco Assurance Plc followed with a gain of 12.50 per cent or N0.03 kobo to close at N0.27 kobo, UACN Plc appreciated by 11.29 per cent or N0.70 kobo to close at N6.90 kobo.

Other firm appreciated in price were Vitafoam Nigeria Plc 9.98 per cent, Chams Plc 9.52 per cent , Guaranty Trust Bank Plc 8.81 per cent , Oando Plc 7.83 per cent, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc 7.69 per cent, Livestock Feeds Plc 7.69 per cent and FCMB Group Plc 7.50 per cent.

Nigeria Breweries topped losers chart during the week , shedding 13.04 per cent or N4.50 kobo to close at N30.00, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of 10.81 per cent or N0.08 kobo to close at N0.66 kobo, Eterna Plc fell by 9.62 per cent or N0.23 kobo to close at N2.16 kobo.

Other firms depreciated in price were Prestige Assurance Plc 9.09 per cent, Wema Bank Plc 4.84 per cent, Royal Exchange 4.76 per cent , Skyways Aviation Handling Company Plc 4.61 per cent, Uniliver Nigeria Plc 4.55 per cent, Wapic Insurance Plc 3.70 per cent and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated 3.26 per cent.

