Equity market; Investors traded N9.768bn this week

Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week traded 926.418 million shares worth N9.768 billion in 20,910 deals in contrast to a total of 1.662 billion shares valued at N18.205 billion that exchanged hands last week in 28,791 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 676.072 million shares valued at N5.053 billion traded in 10,753 deals; thus contributing 72.98per cent and 51.73per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 71.117 million shares worth N399.502 million in 445 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 48.835 million shares worth N1.569 billion in 3,497 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank Plc, accounted for 335.075 million shares worth N4.061 billion in 4,885 deals, contributing 36.17per cent and 41.58per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.​

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) declined by 174.07 basis points to 23871.33 points from 24045.40 reported the previous week.

On the gainers list, NPF Microfinance Bank Plc led gainers table, growing 50.85 per cent or N0.60 kobo to close at N1.78 kobo, Unilever Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of ​ 20.95 per cent or N2.20 kobo to close at N12.70 kobo, May and Baker Nigeria Plc gained 20.93 per cent or N0.54 to close at N3.12 kobo. Other companies appreciated in price were MCNICHOLS Plc ​ 19.05 per cent, Eternal Plc 18.52, Fidson Healthcare Plc 14.92 per cent, Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc 13.39 per cent, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc 12.81 per cent, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc ​ grew by 12.50 per cent, II Plc 9.94 per cent.

UACN Property Development Company Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 13.04 per cent or N0.12 kobo to close at N0.80 kobo, Cap Plc trailed with a loss of 9.83 per centn or N2.25 kobo to close at N20.65 kobo, Arbico Plc fell by 9.73 per cent or N0.25 kobo to close at N2.32 kobo. Other firms depreciated in price were Custodian Investment Plc 9.52 per cent, Afromedia Plc 8.82 per cent, Union Bank Nigeria Plc 8.57 per cent , Honey Well Flour Mill Plc 8.41 per cent, NEM Insurance Plc 7.41 per cent , Linkage Assurance Plc 6.82 per cent , Champion Breweries Plc 6.17 per cent.

