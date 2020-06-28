Equity market: Investors traded N8.563bn shares this week

Investors in the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week traded a total turnover of 739.375 million shares worth N8.563 billion in 17,248 deals in contrast to a total of 1.050 billion shares valued at N10.125 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,576 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 457.851 million shares valued at N3.773 billion traded in 8,062 deals; thus contributing 61.92% and 44.06% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods industry followed with 66.668 million shares worth N2.015 billion in 3,486 deals. The third place was the Oil and Gas industry, with a turnover of 63.255 million shares worth N380.146 million in 963 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, accounted for 211.351 million shares worth N3.042 billion in 3,623 deals, contributing 28.59per cent and 35.52per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value​

The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.01per cent to close the week at 24,829.02 and N12.952 trillion respectively.

The NSE All Share index increased by 2.7 to 24829.02 from 24826.75 reported the previous week.

On the gainers list, Airtel Africa Plc led gainers table during the week, appreciating by 9.97 per cent or N29.80 kobo to close at N328.70 kobo, Associated Bus Company Plc followed with a gain of 9.80 per cent or N0.05 kobo, Nestle Nigeria Plc gained 9.64 per cent or N105.50 kobo to close at N1200.00.

Other banks that recorded price appreciation were ​ Wema Bank Plc 9.09 per cent , UACN Property Development Company Plc 8.79 per cent, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc 8.70 per cent, FCMB group Plc 8.14 per cent, Champion Breweries ​ Plc 7.95 per cent and ​ UACN Plc 6.43 per cent.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 12.43 per cent or N1.05 kobo to close at N3.85 kobo, Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of 17.61 or N1.25 to N5.85 kobo, Prestige Assurance Plc fell by 17.54 or N0.10 kobo to close at N0.47 kobo. Other firms depreciated in price were Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 16.78 per cent , Chams Plc 12.00, Guinness Nigeria Plc 11.76 per cent , Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc 11.04 per cent, Red star Express Plc 10.28 per cent, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc 9.98 per cent and International Breweries Plc 9.89 per cent.

