Equity market: investors traded N26.470b worth share this week

Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), this week traded a total turnover of 2.087 billion shares worth N26.470 billion in 24,262 deals. This is in contrast to a total of 2.683 billion shares valued at N32.646 billion that exchanged hands last week in 30,956 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.117 billion shares valued at N13.693 billion traded in 13,739 deals; thus contributing 53.51per cent and 51.73per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Healthcare industry followed with 521.893 million shares worth N182.965 million in 420 deals. The third place was Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 123.606 million shares worth N573.907 million in 1,164 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 877.992 million shares worth N8.399 billion in 5,251 deals, contributing 42.06per cent and 31.73per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.69per cent and 0.54per cent to close the week at 29,618.52 and N15.256 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE 30, NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFRI Bank Value, NSE MERI Value and NSE Oil/Gas index, which appreciated by 0.66per cent, 0.64per cent, 3.85per cent, 2.30per cent, 2.67per cent, 1.74per cent and 0.57per cent respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

The NSE ASI increased by 203.13 basis points to 29618.52 points from 29415.39 points.

The NSE main board index declined by 29.20 basis points to 1180.85 points, NSE Pension index fell by 24.86 to 1124.24, NSE Insurance index dipped by 3.42 to 126.95 points, NSE AFR Div Yield index sheds 1.89 to 1588.17 points, NSE Meri Growth index fell by 19.98 to 1418.07 points, NSE Consumer Goods index down by 12.70 to 578.74 points, NSE Lotus II dropped by 8.25 to 2,055.99 points, NSE I dustrial Goods Index went down by 80.65 to 1204.73 points

On the gainer’s list Forth Oil led gainers table, growing by 21.89 per cent or N3.70 kobo to close at N20.60 kobo, Betaglass Plc followed with a gain of 18.77 per cent or N10.10 kobo to close at N63.90 kobo, Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc added 13.21 per cent or N0.70 kobo to close at N6.00. Other gainers were NTN Nigeria Communications Plc 9.14 per cent, C &I Leasing Plc 8.89 per cent, Ekocorp Plc 7.22 per cent, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc 4.85 per cent, United Bank for Africa 4.76 per cent,Trans Nation Wide Express Plc 4.65 per cent, UACN Plc 4.39 per cent.

Meanwhile Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 14.29 per cent or N0.06 kobo to close at N0.36 kobo, NEM Insurance Plc trailed with a loss of 13.66 per cent or N0.31 kobo to close at N1.96 kobo, BUA Cement fell by 12.20 per cent or N5.00 to close at N36.00.

Other companies depreciated in price include Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc 10.00, BOC Gases Plc 10.00, Caverton off sure support GRP Plc 9.97 per cent, Transcorp Hotels Plc 9.18 per cent, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc 9.09 per cent, Golden Guinea Breweries Plc 8.99 per cent and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc 8.93 per cent.

