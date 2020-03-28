Equity market: Investors traded N14.918bn shares this week

Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week traded a total turnover of 1.452 billion shares worth N14.918 billion in 21,828 deals, in contrast to a total of 2.804 billion shares valued at N32.559 billion that exchanged hands last week in 31,715 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.224 billion shares valued at N10.590 billion traded in 14,944 deals; thus contributing 84.32 per cent and 70.99pee cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates followed with 50.261 million shares worth N61.457 million in 442 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 47.276 million shares worth N2.509 billion in 2,225 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 713.795 million shares worth N8.610 billion in 8,608 deals, contributing 49.18per cent and 57.71per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) declined by 336.65 to 21861.78 points from 22198.43 reported the previous week.

The NSE main Board index fell by 24.51 to 886.49 points , NSE 30 index dipped by 15.81 to 931.17 points NSE Corporate Governance index sheds 9.27 basis points to 699.89 points,NSE Premium Index fell by 5.57 to 2847.61 points, NSE Pension index depreciated by 7.60 to 840.12 points, NSE AFR Div Yield index decreased by 3.55 to 1150.89 points, NSE Meri Growth dipped by 24.27 to 973.85 points, NSE Consumer Goods index went down by 28.64 to 327.02 points, NSE Oil and gas index dipped by 4.79 basis points to 211.50 points, NSE Lotus II down by 41.72 to 1592.21 points while NSE industrial Goods index fell by 5.43 to 1,041 points.

Thirty-four equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than Thirty-five in the previous week.

Thirty equities depreciated in price, higher than Twenty- seven equities in the previous week, while Ninety-nine equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and one equities recorded in the preceding week.

On the gainers list, Wapic Insurance Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining ​ 23.81 per cent or N0.05 kobo to close at N0.26 kobo, Cutix Plc followed with account of 20.69 or N0.24 kobo to close at N1.40 kobo , Morison Industries Plc added 20.00 or N0.10 kobo to close at N0.60 kobo.

Other firms appreciated in price were Neimeth international Pharmaceuticals Plc 20.0 per cent , CAP Plc 18.97 per cent, NEM Insurance PLC18.86 per cent ,Union Diagnostic and Clinical service PLC 18.18 per cent , Honey Well Flour Mills Plc 18.07 per cent, Jaiz Bank Plc ​ 17.78 per cent ​ Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc 15.00.

Nigerian Breweries topped losers chart, dropping by ​ 15.00 per cent or N4.50 kobo to close at N25.50 kobo, Africa Prudential Plc trailed with a loss of 11.17 per cent or N0.43 kobo to close at N3.42 kobo, Total Nigeria Plc fell by 10.00 or N10.70 kobo to close at N96.30 kobo, other firms depreciated in price were Caverton Offshore Support GRP Plc 10.00 per cent, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 10.00 per cent, Nestle Nigeria Plc 10.00 per cent, Coniol Plc 9.93 per cent , Unilever Nigeria plc 9.87 per cent, ​ Nascon Allied Industries Plc 9.57 per cent, C &I Leasing ​ 9.49 per cent.`

