Equity market: Investors traded N11.267bn shares this week amidst lockdown

A total turnover of 1.534 billion shares worth N11.267 billion in 18,928 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in contrast to a total of 1.452 billion shares valued at N14.918 billion that exchanged hands last week in 21,828 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.105 billion shares valued at N7.100 billion traded in 12,225 deals; thus contributing 71.99 per cent and 63.02per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Industrial Goods followed with 218.471 million shares worth N1.236 billion in 1,610 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 134.599 million shares worth N1.855 billion in 2,332 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Sterling Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Meyer Plc. accounted for 752.359 million shares worth N3.247 billion in 4,039 deals, contributing 49.03% and 28.82per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.​

The NSE All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 3.5 per cent to close the week at 21,094.62 and N10.994 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas which appreciated by 2.33per cent while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Fifteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 3 in the previous week.

Thirty-six equities depreciated in price, higher than Thirty equities in the previous week, while one hundred and twelve equities remained unchanged, higher than Ninety-nine equities recorded in the preceding week

On the gainers list, Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC led gainers table increasing by 24.68 per cent or N0.95 kobo to close at N4.80 kobo, Livestock Feeds Plc followed with a gain of 18.64 per cent or N0.11 kobo to close at N0.70 kobo, Cadbury Nigeria PLC appreciated by 12.90 per cent or N0.80 kobo to close at N7.00. Other firms that appreciated in price were Berger Paint Plc 9.84 per cent , II Plc 9.83 per cent, May and Baker Plc 9.74 per cent , NEM Insurance Plc 9.53 per cent, Meyer Plc 8.70 per cent, Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc 7.69 per cent , Champion Breweries Plc ​ 6.67 per cent

Nigerian Breweries topped losers chart, dropping by 13.73 per cent or N3.50 kobo to close at N22.00, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated trailed with a loss of 12.36 per cent or N0.55 kobo to close at N3.90 kobo , Custodian investment Plc dipped by 11.02 per cent or N0.65 kobo to close at N5.25 kobo. Other companies depreciated in price were Guinness Nigeria Plc 9.92 per cent , Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc 9.89 per cent ​ , C &I Leasing Plc 9.68 per cent, Wema Bank Plc 9.62 per cent , Jaiz Bank Plc 9.43 per cent, International Breweries Plc 9.26 per cent and United Capital Plc 9.17 per cent.

