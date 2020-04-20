Equity market: Investors trade shares worth N4.208b

COMFORT EKELEME

Investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday traded ​ 345.436 million shares valued at N4.208 billion in 4930 deals.​

This is against 231.605 million shares valued at N2.610 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4521 deals.

​ Market Capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.01 per cent to N11.945 trillion ​ from N11.946 trillion reported the previous day.

The ​ NSE All Share Index (ASI) also depreciated by 1.18 basis points to 22920.41 points from 22921.59 traded on Friday.

An analysis of the investment showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining N8.00 to close at N975.00, MTN Nigeria Communications followed with a gain of N3.50 kobo to close at N100.00, BUA Cement gained N2.70 kobo to close at N34.55 kobo, Julius Berger appreciated by ​ N2.45 kobo to close at N26.95 kobo while Nigerian Breweries added N2.15 kobo to close at N34.50 kobo

Guinness Nigeria Plc, on the contrary, ​ topped losers chart, dropping by N2.10 kobo to close at N20.30 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a loss of N0.90 kobo to close at N19.90 kobo, Zenith Bank Plc fell by N0.85 kobo to close at N14.15 kobo, PZ Cusson dipped by N0.40 kobo to close at N4.00 while Union Bank of Nigeria sheds N0.30 kobo to close at N6.30 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings Nigeria Plc recorded the highest volume of activities, exchanging 115.324 million shares valued N538.148 million, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with account of 51.794 million shares cost N1.054 billion, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria traded sold a total of 33.383 million shares cost N23.104 million, Zenith Bank Plc exchanged 26.030 million share valued N376.518 million while United Bank for Africa ​ (UBA) sold a total of 20.344 million shares cost N122.678 million.

For a better society

Total Views: 89 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

