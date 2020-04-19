Equity market: Investors this week traded N12.894bn shares

It was another four-day trading week as the federal government declared Monday 13th April 2020 (Easter Monday) as Public Holiday in commemoration of the Easter celebrations.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 1.495 billion shares worth N12.894 billion in 20,982 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in contrast to a total of 2.440 billion shares valued at N19.932 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,918 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.238 billion shares valued at N8.424 billion traded in 12,835 deals; thus contributing 82.82per cent and 65.33per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Healthcare industry followed with 72.953 million shares worth N386.138 million in 465 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 48.567 million shares worth N1.904 billion in 2,611 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 755.096 million shares worth N4.584 billion in 5,758 deals, contributing 50.50per cent and 35.56 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On the gainers list, Nigerian Breweries led gainers table during the day, gaining 45.72 per cent or N10.15 kobo to close at N32.35 kobo, Conoil Plc followed with a gain of 32.32 per cent or N4.25 kobo to close at N17.40 kobo, Champion Breweries added 20.00 per cent or N0.16 kobo to close at N0.96 kobo.

Other firms appreciated in price were May and Baker Nigeria Plc 18.64 per cent, Nestle Nigeria Plc 16.48 per cent , Dangote Cement Plc 16.24 per cent, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc 15.42 per cent, ​ Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc ​ 15.38 ​ per cent, Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc 14.89 per cent and Unity Bank Plc 14.29 per cent.

Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc recorded the highest loss during the week, dropping by 11.25 per cent or N0.27 kobo to close at N2.13 kobo, Ardova Plc trailed with a loss of 10.22 or N1.15 kobo, Arbico Plc fell by 9.82 per cent or N0.28 kobo to close at N2.57 kobo. Other companies depreciated in price were John Holt Plc 8.93 per cent, Cadbury Nigeria Plc fell by 8.70 per cent, Lafarge Africa Plc 8.30 per cent, FCMB Group 6.43 per cent , ​ Wema Bank 5.08 per cent Cutix Plc 4.76 per cent , AIICO Insurance Plc 4.76 per cent.

