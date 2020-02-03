Equity market: Investors stake N26.1bn on 1.57 shares in 1 week

Investors last week traded a total turnover of 1.561 billion shares worth N26.073 billion in 21,444 deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). This was in contrast to a total of 1.237 billion shares valued at N22.762 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 21,156 deals.

The Financial Services industry, led the activity chart with 1.154 billion shares valued at N13.650 billion traded in 11,306 deals; thus contributing 73.93per cent and 52.35per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The consumer goods followed with 137.115 million shares worth N3.177 billion in 2,908 deals. The third place was ICT industry, with a turnover of 94.464 million shares worth N6.554 billion in 894 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 604.668 million shares worth N9.370 billion in 4,069 deals, contributing 38.74per cent and 35.94per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NSE All-Share Index (NSE) and market capitalization both depreciated by 2.65per cent to close the week at 28,843.53 and N14.857 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance and NSE Consumer Goods index which appreciated by 0.90per cent and 0.09per cent respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index declined by 785.31 basis points to 28843.53 points from 29628.84 traded the previous week.

Within the week, Seventeen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than thirty-two equities in the previous week. Forty-four equities depreciated in price, higher than twenty-eight equities in the previous week, while one hundred and two equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and three equities recorded in the preceding week.

Linkage Assurance Plc led the gainers list, growing by 18.75 per cent or N0.09 kobo to close at N0.57 kobo, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc followed with a gain of 17.02 per cent or N0.08 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc appreciated by 10 per cent or N0.50 kobo to close at N5.50.

Other companies appreciated in price were NPF Micro Finance Bank Plc 9.73 per cent, Cornerstone Insurance Plc 9.26 per cent , Jaiz Bank Plc9.09 per cent , NEM Insurance Plc 9.09 per cent, Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc 8.57 per cent, Champion Breweries Plc 7.78 per cent and Nigerian Breweries Plc 5.77 per cent.

Eterna Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 23.81 per cent or N0.75 kobo to close at N2.40 kobo, Honey Well Flour Mill Plc trailed with a loss of 17.80 per cent or N0.21 kobo to close at N0.97 kobo, Associated Bus Company Plc declined by 17.07 kobo or N0.07 kobo to close at N0.34 kobo. Other firms that recorded price depreciation were UACN Plc 15.64 per cent, Unilever Nigeria Plc 14.53 per cent , Lafarge Africa Plc 12.86 per cent, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc ,12.82 per cent Wapic Insurance Plc 10.81 per cent , FBN Holdings Plc 10.27 per cent and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc 10.00 per cent.

For a better society

Total Views: 74 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

