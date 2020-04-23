Equity market increases by N79bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed in positive trend, ​ increasing by N79 billion.

Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.67 per cent to N11.872 trillion from N11.793 trillion reported the previous day.​

The NSE All Share Index also went down by 150.38 basis points to 22780.30 points from 22629.92 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 186.229 million shares worth N1.852 billion in 3446 deals against 250.346 million shares cost N2.325 billion exchanged hands the previous day.

A trading result also showed ​ that Lafarge Wapco led gainers table, appreciating by N1.00 to close at N11.35 kobo, Zenith Bank Plc followed with a gained of N0.70 kobo to close at N13.75 kobo, BUA Cement gained N0.30 kobo to close at N34.85 kobo, PZ Cusson added N0.25 kobo to close at N4.25 kobo while Guaranty Trust Bank increased by N0.25 kobo to close at N18.60 kobo.

On the other hand, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped losers chart during the day, falling by N1.30 kobo to close at N19.00, Skyways Aviation Handling Company trailed with a loss of N0.16 kobo to close at N1.80 kobo, Caverton down by N0.10 kobo to close at N2.25 kobo, Union DAC dipped by N0.02 kobo to close at N0.29 kobo, Anino stabilises at N0.25 kobo.

The result further showed Zenith Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 30.956 million shares valued at N420.526 million, FBNHoldings followed with account of 30.722 million shares worth N130.493 million, Guaranty Trust Bank traded 25.771 million shares cost N486.796 million, United Bank for Africa sold a total of 19.998 million shares valued at N115.538 million while Wapco exchanged 17.107 million shares valued at N192.505 million.

For a better society

Total Views: 89 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

