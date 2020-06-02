Equity market gains N48 bn

COMFORT EKELEME

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Tuesday sustained growth profile, increasing by N48 billion. Specifically,Market Capitalisation of listed equities appreciated by 0.36 per cent to N13. 241 trillion from N13.193 trillion reported the previous day.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index also appreciated by 67.28 basis points to 25383.43 points from 25316.15 traded on Monday.

Investors traded 377.882 million shares valued at N6.058 billion in 4585 deals against 253.305 million shares valued at N2.647 bilion exchanged hands the previous day in 4775 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Dangote Cement Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N2.00 to close at N141.00, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of N0.55 kobo to close at N25.10 kobo, MTN Nigeria gained N0.50 kobo to close at N116.50 kobo, Nascon appreciated by N0.20 kobo to close at N11.30 kobo. Skyways Aviation Handling Company added N0.18 kobo to close at N2.07 kobo.

On the contrary, UAC of Nigeria topped losers chart, dropping by N0.60 kobo to close at N8.40 kobo, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc trailed with a loss of N0.55 kobo to close at N6.15 kobo, PZ Cussons declined by N0.20 kobo to close at N5.30 kobo, Lafarge Wapco fell by N0.20 kobo to close at N11.45 kobo, May and Baker Nigeria Plc down by N0.18 kobo to close at N32.00,

The result further showed that Nigerian Breweries was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 50.457 million shares worth N2.220 billion, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with account of 40.446 million shares cost N1.012 billion,

Zenith Bank Plc traded 34.897 million shares valued at N599.029 million, AIICO Insurance sold a total of 29.464 million shares cost N31.124 million while fBNHoldings traded 27.695 million shares cost N151.081 million.

