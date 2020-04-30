Equity market closes northward, rises by N80b

Transactions on ​ the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange Thursday sustained growth profile as value of equities appreciated by N80 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by ​ 0.67 per cent ​ to N11.997 trillion from N11.917 trillion reported on Wednesday.​

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 152.61 basis points or 0.67 per cent to 23021.01 points from 22868.40 points reported the previous day. ​ Investors traded 359.467 million shares valued at N3.258 billion in 4946 deals against 277.429 million shares cost N2.548 billion in 4464 deals.

An analysis if the transactions showed that MTN Nigeria Communications Plc led gainers table for the day appreciating by N4.60 kobi to close at N112.00, Ardova Plc followed with a gain of N1.05 kobo to close at N11.55 kobo, Lafarge Wapco gained N0.30 kobo to close at N11.80 kobo, Access Bank Plc increased by N0.25 kobo to close at N6.60 kobo while International Breweries added N0.20 kobo to close at N5.00.

On the contrary, Nigerian Breweries topped losers chart, declining by N1.05 kobo to close at N13.30 kobo, BUA Cement trailed with a loss of N0.40 kobo to close at N32.60 kobo, Zenith Bank fell by N0.40 kobo to close at N14.30 kobo, Guinness Nigeria Plc dipped by N0.10 kobo to close at N18.40 kobo while Guaranty Trust Bank down by N0.10 kobo to close at N21.00.

The result further showed that​ Access Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 64.600 million shares valued at N421.469 million, FBNHoldings followed with a account of 62.944 million shares valued at N289.459 million, Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged a total of 36.134 million shares cost N759.517 million, FCMB traded 35.156 million shares worth N61.766 million while Zenith Bank Plc sold 25.546 million shares cost N371.997 million.

