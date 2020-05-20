Equity market closes northward, gains N130bn

COMFORT EKELEME

Investment in the Nigerian Stock Exchange Wednesday closed northward, gaining N130 billion.

Meanwile market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.03 per cent to N12.743 trillion from N12.613 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated by 249.36 basis points to 24452.23 points from 24202.87 points traded on Tuesday.

Investors 436.838 million shares valued at N5.410 billion in 5195 deals against 339.756 million shares worth N3.921 billion in 4784 deals.

An analysis of the investment during the day showed that Dangote Cement led gainers table during the day, gaining N2.50 kobo to close at N150.00, Zenith Bank PLC followed with a gain of N0.65 kobo to close at N16.50 kobo, BUA Cement added N0.60 kobo to close at N32.40 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc gained N0.55 kobo to close at N23.85 kobo while Stanbic IBTC added N0.35 kobo to close at N32.85 kobo.

Conversely, Lafarge Wapco recorded highest loss during the day, shedding N0.30 kobo to close at N11.00, Access Bank trailed with a loss of N0.05 kobo to close at N6.55 kobo, Unity Bank fell by N0.02 kobo to close at N0.50 kobo, Wema Bank PLC dipped by N0.01 kobo to close at N0.57 kobo Union DAC fell by N0.01 kobo to close at N0.30 kobo.

The report also showed that Zenith Bank Plc was the investors delight for the day, exchanging 75.074 million shares worth N1.217 billion, Access Bank Plc followed with account of 50.760c million shares valued at N329.226 million, Guinness Nigeria Plc traded 34.204 million shares worth N581.909 million, United Bank for Africa exchanged 31.469 million shares cost N206.307 million while Guaranty Trust Bank Plc sold a total of 31.074 million shares cost N740.916 million.

For a better society

Total Views: 59 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

