Equity market closes northward, gains N129 bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday returned to bullish trend, growing by N129 billion.

Specifically, Market capitalization of listed equities increased by 1.09 per cent to N11.876 trillion from N11.747 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The NSE All Share Index traded 671.519 million shares valued at N10.578 billion in 7247 deals against 675.910 million shares worth N8.059 billion exchanged hands in 7368 deals.

An analysis of the transaction showed that MTN Nigeria Communications Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining N9.50 kobo to close at N104.50 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc followed with a gain of N1.30 kobo to close N20.90 kobo, Cadbury Nigeria Plc gained N0.55 kobo to close at N6.25 kobo, PZ Industry added N0.40 kobo to close at N4.45 kobo while Caverton gained N0.22 kobo to close at N2.50 kobo.

On the contrary, Nestle Nigeria Plc topped losers chart dropping by N35.30 kobo to close at N880.00, Okomu Oil Plc trailed with a loss of N4.95 kobo to close at N55.05 kobo, Dangote Cement fell by N4.30 kobo to close at N133.40 kobo, UACN down by N0.30 kobo to close at N7.20 kobo while Africa Prudential dipped by N0.26 kobo to close at N3.23 kobo.

The result also indicated that Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, trading 177.750 million shares valued at N3.521 billion, Zenith Bank followed with account of 147.007 million shares worth N1.976 billion, Access Bank Plc traded 87.964 million shares cost N565.760 million, FBNholdings sold a total of 60.824 million shares worth N247.630 million while Stanbic IBTC traded 27.086 million shares valued at N819.051 million.

