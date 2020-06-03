Equity market closes higher, gains N13 bn

COMFORT EKELEME

Investment in the ​ Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday closed in positive note, increasing by N13 billion.​

Market Capitalisation of listed equities appreciated by 0.09 per cent to close at N13.254 trillion from N13.241 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also increased by 24.53 basis points to 25407.96 points from 25383.43 traded the previous day. Investors traded 353.329 million shares valued at N7.035 billion in 4659 deals against 377.882 million shares cost N6.055 billion in 4585 deals.

An analysis of the transactions showed that Presco Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N3.75 kobo to close at N45.25 kobo, MTN Nigeria Communication Plc followed with a gain of N1.50 kobo to close at N118.00, Stanbic IBTC added N0.70 kobo to close at N33.20 kobo,​ Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), gained N0.40 kobo to close at N5.55 kobo, Skyways Aviation Handling Company grew by N0.20 kobo to close at N2.27 kobo.

On the contrary, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped losers chart during the day, dropping​ by N1.00 to close at N19.00, UAC of Nigeria trailed with a loss of N0.70 kobo to close at N7.70 kobo, PZ Cussons Plc fell by N0.50 kobo to close at N4.80 kobo, C & I Leasing down by N0.50 kobo to close at N4.85 kobo, Dangote Cement Plc declined by N0.50 kobo to close at N140.50 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings Plc was the toast of investors, accounting for 50.290 million shares valued at N277.255 million, Nigerian Breweries followed with account of 45.931 million shares worth N2.020 billion, Guaranty Trust Bank traded 42.397 million shares cost N1.060 billion, Japaul Oil sold a total of 23.101 million shares cost N5.995 million, Zenith Bank exchanged 21.795 million shares valued at N373.019 million.

For a better society

Total Views: 64 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

