Equity market closes high, gains N73b

COMFORT EKELEME

Trading activities ​ on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Wednesday continued in an upward trend, improving by ​ N73 billion.

Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.62 per cent to N11.917 trillion from N11.844 trillion reported the previous day. The NSE All Share Index also improved by 140.53 basis points to 22868.40 points from 22727.87 points traded on Tuesday. Investors traded 277.429 million shares valued at N2.548 billion in 4464 deals against 266.627 million shares worth N2.752 billion in 4259 deals.

An analysis of ​ the investment during the day showed that MTN Nigeria Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating N2.50 kobo to close at N107.40 kobo, Ardova Plc followed with a gain of N0.95 kobo to close at N10.50 kobo, UAC of Nigeria increased by N0.60 kobo to close at N6.80 kobo, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc up by N0.45 kobo to close at N4.96 kobo while Lafarge Wapco gained N0.30 kobo to close at N11.50 kobo.

​ Eterna Plc, on the contrary, ​ topped losers chart, ​ dropping by N0.23 kobo to close at N2.16 kobo, Zenith Bank trailed with a loss of N0.15 kobo to close at N14.70 kobo, UPL down by N0.08 kobo to close at N0.97 kobo, Caverton dipped by N0.05 kobo to close at N2.30 kobo while Cornerstone Insurance Plc declined by N0.04 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings Plc was the toast of investors during the day accounting for 56.621 million shares valued at N256.857 million, United Bank for Africa followed with account of 52.768 million shares worth N318.435 million, Lasaco Insurance traded 23.325 million shares cost N6.262 million, Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 22.325 million shares worth N470.405 million while Zenith Bank sold a total of 21.721 million shares valued at N322.071 million.

