EPL: Lampard steps up bid to bring Samuel Chukwueze to Chelsea

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard, has stepped up efforts to land Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal this summer.

The Blues boss is looking for wingers to replace Pedro and Willian.

The two players are likely to depart Stamford Bridge when they current deals run out.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s England star Jadon Sancho.

But Dortmund are likely to demand around £120m to sell Sancho, which could be much for the Blues to pay.

Villarreal reportedly rejected a €35m bid from Liverpool to sign Chukwueze in January.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

