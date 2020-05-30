EPL: Chelsea to sign Chukwueze with Sancho likely to join Man Utd

Chelsea are looking at signing Villarreal’s winger, Samuel Chukwueze.

Although Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is Frank Lampard’s first choice, the Blues will move for Chukwueze if they fail to land the English attacker.

Manchester United are believed to be in prime position to sign Sancho, which might leave their Premier League rivals looking around for alternatives.

Sancho, 20, has two years left on his current deal with Dortmund and is valued at more than 110 million euros by the Bundesliga outfit.

Chukwueze in previous interviews, admitted he grew up supporting Chelsea, because of the presence of former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi at the club.

The Nigerian is also on the radar of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as clubs in Spain.

For a better society

Total Views: 133 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

