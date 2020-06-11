Epe Ekiti elects new monarch

The Epe Ekiti community in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State has elected a new king. He is Prince Ayodeji Williams Adesoye.

Prince Adesoye's election was after a traditional rite performed by the Araba Awo of Ijero Kingdom. Prince Adesoye emerged winner among other contestants from the Arowosapo Ruling House of the town. His election is to fill the vacant post following the demise of Oba Agbeleoba, who joined his ancestors on November 30, 2018. Born in 1988, Prince Adesoye had his primary education at Emmanuel Anglican Primary School, Epe Ekiti and his secondary education at Ekameta Community High School, Epe Ekiti and Eso-obe Comprehensive High School, Ikoro Ekiti. He proceeded to the University of Ado-Ekiti to obtain his first degree in Philosophy after which he went to the University of Ibadan, Oyo State for his Masters in Philosophy. Prince Adesoye has the objective of securing the position of Elepe of Epe Ekiti with a view to providing "the exact leadership that the times and the future of our great community necessarily requires".

For a better society

Total Views: 60 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

