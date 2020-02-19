Enugu Council Polls: We are not participating: APC faction insists

Members of a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo have again declared that they would not take part in the forth-coming local government election in the State.

This is coming after the Dr. Ben Nwoye leadership of the APC submitted a list of candidates for the election.

Nwoye confirmed that the party has chairmanship candidates in the 17 local government areas and 260 councilorship candidates.

Also, another chieftain of the party, Comrade Adolphus Ude, who is Ogbodo’s camp had also told newsmen that he submitted a list of candidates.

But Ogbodo in a statement made available to journalists, said his group would not be part of the election.

He said in the statement that “by the grace of God, we have not made any decision yet to involve our party in the exercise, having not got the assurances we need that the State Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, will conduct the election in strict good faith and in accordance with extant laws, going by its preparations and body language so far.”

He claimed that the election appears programmed “to favour only PDP candidates, adding that some members of the party “are serving interests other than those of APC and its prospective candidates; otherwise, identify so hastily with an election they know nothing about.”

Ogbodo called on his members “to stay calm while awaiting the valid direction from my executive.”

