Enough is enough, you have crossed the line – Saraki dares Abdulrazaq

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has claimed that Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is out for vengeance against his family.

Saraki stated this on Saturday, while reacting to the governor’s decision to revoke a land occupied by his family in Ilorin, the state capital.

In a statement on Friday, Abdulrazaq’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaiye, claimed the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space of a clinic.

But in a statement he personally signed, Saraki who once governed the state, insisted the land was duly allocated and a Right of Occupancy title issued on it.

“It should be noted that the excuse given by Abdulrazaq in his revocation order holds no water since it is clear that this is the height of his vengeance against my father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki and I.

“This action is clearly a manifestation of vengeance … in his narrow-mindedness, he believes his victory at the polls is an empowerment, entitlement and enablement to settle scores, provoke and pursue inter-family rivalry. They expected development and fulfillment of promises.

“Seven months down the line, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has shown that its cardinal Programme is to wage war against my late father and I. He has demonstrated that his only competence and astuteness is in the area of viciously assailing the late Oloye Saraki and I. Definitely, he is a man with no sense of history. Enough is enough. Now, he has crossed the line.

“Perhaps, I should let it be known that if Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq thinks he is taking all these actions to get at me, he is only deceiving himself. There is no basis for competition between us. Our paths cannot cross because the status that he is struggling to attain, Almighty Allah has given it to me many years before now.

“With all his subterranean and open moves against my family, person and property, I remain unmoved.

“However, his open antagonism against my late father and his legacies is unwarranted and will not be tolerated. He has definitely gone beyond bounds as he cannot be allowed to ride roughshod on the deceased. In this war against my late father, he will not win,” the statement read.

