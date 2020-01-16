Engnr Ojelade’s investiture as APWEN President on Jan. 18

The investiture of Engr. Funmilola OJelade as the 16th president of the Association of professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) will take place at Victoria Island Lagos on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

According to a statement from the Association, the Chairman of the occasion is Engr Babagana Mohammed, president, Nigeria Society of Engineers, while the Special Guest of Honour is expected to be Abbas Umar Masanawa, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC).

The statement also stated that the Guest of Honour would be the wife of the Deputy Governor of Delta State, Engr ( Dr) Ebierin Otuaro; Guest Speaker, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika , Chairman First Bank of Nigeria

While the Mother of the Day would be Engr Joanna Olu Maduka, founding President, APWEN, other dignitaries expected on the occasion are the Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; the Host, Engr Dr Felicia Agubata, 15th president of APWEN; Engr. Onyeche Tifashe MD/CEO Siemens Nigeia; and Pharm Joke Bakare Founder/CEO Medplus Pharmacy and First Lady of Borno State, Engr Habiba Babagana Umara Zulum.

Engr Ojelade, who graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1989 , holds Masters degree from The University of Lagos. She is also doing a management course at Harvard University and presently working in the Nigerian Security printing and Minting Company.

APWEN, a non-profit and non-governmental educational service organization, is also a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

APWEN is open to all female engineers in Nigeria and helps women engineers to succeed and advance in their careers and assist students in the study of engineering.

Its programmes are geared towards employing, retaining and advancing women engineers through career services, professional development and networking both locally and internationally.

