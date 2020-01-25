Endorsement for Edo 2020: Obaseki hails Danjuma on courage, forthrightness

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma, who represented Edo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly between 2003 to 2007, for her courage in endorsing him and defending her stance thereafter, applauding her forthrightness and commitment to the development of Edo State.

Recall that speaking on behalf of Edo indigenes resident in Lagos State, during the Edo Okpa no Townhall meeting held at Oregun, Lagos, Danjuma had said the governor has the support of the Edos in Lagos, noting, “I am a Board of Trustee (BoT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but I support the governor and his policies. I support him for a second term. I am for development. Let us forget politics; Let’s develop.”

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said Senator Danjuma’s conduct and stance amplifies her strong desire to do away with partisan affiliations just for the sake of it in pursuit of the development of the state.

According to him, “We applaud Senator Daisy Ehanire Danjuma for her fierce, patriotic and unpatronising defence of her position on Edo politics vis-à-vis the upcoming election. We are indeed proud of her matter-of-factly approach to the issues and for putting up a robust defence when she was criticised for airing her views.”

The governor’s spokesman said Danjuma’s position is in consonance with those of many other honest indigenes of the state who have done away with party affiliations in support of the transformational leadership the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is providing in Edo State.

He added, “Senator Danjuma’s stance is a public manifestation of the attitude of many other Edo sons and daughters who have taken it upon themselves to become vanguards of the reformative policies of the Obaseki-led government, ensuring that the successes recorded are not thwarted by the evil machinations of a few enemies of progress, who are waging a war against the governor and the state government, because the governor has refused to play by their rules of frittering the state’s patrimony for the pleasure of a few individuals.”

