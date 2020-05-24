End of Ramadan festival: Olubaka rejoices with Muslims

A prominent monarch in Ondo State, Oba Yusuf Adebori Adeleye, has rejoiced with Muslims brothers and sisters for successful completion of the 30-day prayers and fasting.

The traditional ruler said the period was witnessed with soberness in looking for the face of Allah in curbing the ongoing corona virus pandemic ravaging the World.

He urged Muslims to continue with their good deeds and not to limit this to the holy month alone, saying good work should be a continuous thing.

On corona virus saga, the monarch appealed to Muslims and non Muslims to adhere strictly to all government and medical experts precautionary measures aimed at curbing the pandemic.

Oba Adeleye hailed Ondo State government for prompt action to the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

The National Organising Secretary of Ansar ud deen society of Nigeria, (AUD) Alhaj Ibrahim kilani described this year Ramadan as very unique due to many unexpected events that happened as a result of corona virus pandemic,especially with lack of call to prayers, Ramadan lectures,jummah services and others,noting that yet faithful still observed the fast with dedication and commitments.

He appealed to Muslims to observe Eid el fitri prayers at home as directed by the federal government and the president General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Sultan of Sokoto Saied.

This became imperative to observe COVID 19 safety measures by the Muslim faithful during the Sallah celebrations.

Kilani commended government various bodies and individuals that provided succor for the less privileged during the Ramadan and the lockdown.

For a better society

Total Views: 86 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

