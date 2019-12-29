Encomiums for Chief Iwuanyanwu as he donates new Cathedral

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri.

It was all praises for the elder statesman and former member peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as he donate a new Cathedral he built for the Anglican Diocese of Ikeduru Saturday.

Speaking during a special church service to mark the 10 anniversary of the Diocese of Ikeduru and the dedication of the new Cathedral building, IMO State Governor Rt.Hon. Emeka Ihedioha said that he was humbled by the edifice Chief Iwuanyanwu built and donated to the people of Ikeduru local Government Area of IMO state.

In his words ” I am humbled by what I have seen today, only God will reward chief Iwuanyanwu for providing this magnificent Cathedral building for the people of his Dioceses.

He noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu had in the past done a lot for the Diocese yet he built and donated this edifice.

Governor Ihedioha was recognized with an award by the Bishop of the Diocese Rt Hon. Emmanuel C Maduwike promised that he as the Governor, would drag IMO State Government to support the Diocese.

He therefore on behalf of his administration announced a donation of #5 million in support of the Diocese.

Also speaking, the senator representing IMO East Senatorial District at the senate Chief Ezenwa Onyewuchi commended Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for the building and donation of it to the Diocese.

He believed that the greatest gift any one can give to God and humanity is to build a place of worship for God and therefore announced the donation of one million naira in support of Chief Iwuanyanwu.

Also the representative of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru federal Constituency Hon.Henry Nwawuba commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for the new Cathedral and made a donation of one million naira in support of Chief Iwuanyanwu.

However, In a sermon the Arch Bishop metropolitan and primate of all Nigeria the Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh congratulated the people of Ikeduru Diocese and IMO state for having a personality like Chief Iwuanyanwu.

He thanked God that Chief Iwuanyanwu started and completed the building on time.

The primate also thanked all those who contributed one way or the other to ensure the completion of the cathedral building cautioning that the building having been dedicated should not be used for any other function other than the worship of God.

