Emir of Ilorin observes Eid-el-Fitr prayers with family, sues for religions tolerance

This was contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona on Sunday. He noted that the growth and development of any nation depends heavily on the harmonious working relationship among her citizens.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this shortly after observing the Eid-el-Fitr two rakat prayers along with members of his immediate family in his palace marking the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols of the federal government.

The monarch also implored Muslim faithful to imbibe culture of tolerance, patience, charity and perseverance as preached in the Holy Quran and teachings of Prohet Muhammad (PBUH) adding that the ramadan fasting has left behind good legacies worthy of adopting always.

He added that stay at home and movement restriction orders which has affected the convergence of worshippers at the Central Yidi praying ground remain the best option in a bid to further curtail the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari also emphasised on the need to always uphold and promote principle of love among the people of Ilorin Emirate and beyond irrespective of their political affiliations and religious beliefs.

Speaking further, the Emir thanked all those who contributed to the palliatives programme which he initiated towards supporting the less privileged in the society maintaining that, “there is need to always compliment government’s efforts especially at this critical period of global pandemic.”

He however commended the Kwara state Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for his efforts and contributions to the state since his assumption of office and prayed Allah to guide his administration for the good and progress of the state and humanity in general.

The monarch therefore thanked security agencies for their roles in the maintenance of law and order during the lockdown period even as he appealed to them to adhere to civil conducts of relating with members of the public while the lockdown lasts.