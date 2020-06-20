Ekwunife joins Soludo, Etiaba, Okonkwo in race for Anambra govt House

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Senator Uche Ekwunife has joined the league of contenders for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ekwunife who is currently representing Anambra Central senatorial zone at the national assembly declared her intentions to vie for the Agu-Awka seat of in a statement made available to journalists in Awka.by her Special Assistant on media, Kingsley Ubani.

He said that the senator made the declaration in a small gathering of people fro Nri and Igboukwu in Anaocha and Aguata Local Government Area of the state

Ubani said, “Ahead of the 2021 Anambra Governorship election, Senator Uche Ekwunife (Iyom) today, 18th June, 2020 officially declared he intention to run for the office of the Governor of Anambra State.

“She made th8s known while meeting with the ward executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Bro and Igboukwu, in Anaocha and Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State respectively”

He stressed that the senator was invigorated by the love and overwhelming support of the people.

Ekwunife who will clbe contesting under the the PDP has in the past contested for same position under the platform of Progressive People Alliance, PPA, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

So far, she is the only woman that has announced her interest to contest the position and if she wins, she will be the first woman to be democratically elected to govern Anambra State since its creation.

Dame Virgy Etiaba who governed the state for 6 months as the first female governor occupied the position following the impeachment of her principal, Peter Obi.

Others in the race include, Emeka Etiaba, SAN, (PDP), former Central Bank Governor, CBN, Prof Charles Soludo, Dr Obiora Okonkwo(PDP), exTranscorp chairman, Val Ozigbo(PDP), amongst others.

