Eidul-Fitr: FG declares Monday Tuesday public holidays

.As Sultan orders suspension of sallah prayers due to COVID-19

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 May, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s EIDUL-FITRI Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated all Muslim faithful for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja, on behalf of the Minister by the Ministry’s director of Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola called on Muslim to replicate the life of kindness, love, tolerance, peace and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him), also expressed his concern about the spate of ethnic conflicts that has resurfaced in some parts of Northern Nigeria in recent times. He advised Nigerians to see themselves as a single entity and thus learn to tolerate one another despite their ethnic and religious differences.

The statement further assured Nigerians that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians.

While commending the security agencies for the successes so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, he advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

As part of his admonition to Muslims on the celebration of Eidul-Fitr and his emphasis on individual responsibility for adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, the Minister reminded them to always obey constituted authorities as stated in the Glorious Qu’ran 4:59 where Allah says:

“O ye who believe! Obey Allah, and obey the Messenger, and those charged with authority among you. If ye differ in anything among yourselves, refer it to Allah and His Messenger, if ye do believe in Allah and the Last Day: That is best, and most suitable for final determination.”

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and Head of Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the suspension of Eid-el-Fitr congregational prayers in the outskirts of towns and cities across the country.

He gave the directive in a statement on Thursday by the JNI Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu.

The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), urged Muslims to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at home with family members, or alone in the case of an individual living alone

He also counselled the state governments that have reached concrete decisions to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts’ advice.

The traditional ruler urged them to ensure that the worshipers observe the strictest measures of distancing, face masks, and the use of hand sanitisers at the praying ground.

According to him, the authorities should consider using neighbourhood mosques, if it becomes necessary to observe the prayer in an open space.

The Sultan also urged Ulamas to fear Allah and be mature enough in guarding their utterances and actions for the overall interest of the Deen and the Ummah.

The statement said, “Nigerian Muslims are, therefore, called upon to reflect their minds to the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months, and above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions.

“More so, Muslims are reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah.”

