Eid Mubarak: Aisha Buhari task Muslim faithful to reflect on family values

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has urged all Muslim faithful to reflect on the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak and its positive impact on family values as the 30-month fasting period came to an end on Friday.

The first lady, who made the call in her Eid-al- Fitr message on Sunday, also urged Nigerians to continue to adhere to the protocol outlined for the virus.

In a tweet on her verified Twitter page, Aisha wrote: “I congratulate the Muslim ummah on the completion of Ramadan fast and the celebration of Eid-al Fitr.

“I enjoin all Muslim faithful to reflect on the prevailing pandemic of COVID-19 and its positive impact on family values, especially stronger family cohesion, as we continue to adhere to the protocol outlined for the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that another 265 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing to 7,526 the number of confirmed cases in the country as of Saturday night.

